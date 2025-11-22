PHOTOS: 30th annual Ringing in the Holidays at Carillon Historical Park

Carillon Historical Park celebrated its 75th anniversary and the 30th annual Ringing in the Holidays on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. This year, the privately funded nonprofit’s seasonal fundraiser debuted as the official preview party for A Carillon Christmas, the park’s month-long celebration that runs until Dec. 30. Guests enjoyed live carolers, bell wagon concerts by carillonneur Alan Bowman, a silent auction, festive foods and specialty cocktails served throughout the museum’s exhibits, including a martini ice luge. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER