PHOTOS: How the Dayton Peace Accords photo that ran in Time Magazine in 1995 was taken

With most of the press corps gone, I made my way to a shaky platform on the far right side of the stage to get a better angle. A videographer for one the national television networks cursed at me for the vibration I created when I stepped on the platform. From my new vantage point and with a telephoto lens, I was able to capture a photo of the three presidents isolated from the throng, with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic (left) lost in thought, looking toward my lens and the other two, Bosnian and Herzegovinia President Alijan Izetbegovic (center) and Croatian President Franjo Tudjman applauding the remarks of one of the speakers. That photo later ran across two pages in Time Magazine to accompany their coverage of the Dayton Peace Accords. JAN UNDERWOOD / STAFF