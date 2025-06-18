Social media food trends come and go, but this one from the 2010s is a smash

Explore There is an art to picking your avocados and making the perfect guacamole

As far as I’m concerned, the Jell-O salads of the 1950s and 1960s should be left on the pages of Good Housekeeping. These “salads” recommend mixing in additions that can include nuts, olives, marshmallows, and fruit pieces. While these neon molds may have been considered elegant for the time, jiggling on a cake plate centerpiece, they seem to me like a textural nightmare.

In the years following we’ve had sun-dried tomatoes, raspberry vinaigrette, fat-free everything, anything-crusted tuna, Magnolia Bakery type cupcakes, and frozen yogurt. While none of these are quite as objectionable as a Jell-O salad, they don’t deserve the amount of real estate on restaurant menus they received.

Now that we are deep in the digital era, trends seem to pop up almost weekly. Working at a grocery store, I have a front row seat to all the highs and lows.

There was a time when we could not keep cauliflower rice in stock because cauliflower was being made into everything. Cauliflower gnocchi, pizza crust, rice, steaks, wings, and even nachos. While I can fully support a beautiful cauliflower cut into large chunks, coated in olive oil, simple seasonings, and roasted at a high temperature until some of the edges have crisped and browned - I’m sorry, I cannot support cauliflower nachos.

It seems cottage cheese is experiencing a similar moment of fame. People are obsessed with protein and as a result, they need to turn cottage cheese into everything, even bread. There are entire TikTok accounts devoted to making cottage cheese tortillas, cheesecake bites, brownies, pepperoni pizza bowls, and again, pizza crusts.

It’s almost as if anything can be pizza crust if your standards are low enough. Again, cottage cheese is fine, an ingredient in lasagna or a side to a big green salad. But, I’m sorry, I cannot support cottage cheese pound cake.

A food item’s ability to be photographed or its ability to stand out on an Instagram grid is considered more than ever. As a result, we saw (and continue to see) the rise of colorful food. There were the rainbow bagels that have thousands of YouTube videos dedicated to their creation and the rainbow layer cake that Pinterest suggested every mom make their 1-year old in 2011.

Starbucks created the Pink Drink in 2017, which I would argue is the most photographed beverage of all time. And even today we’re seeing the popularity of Boba Tea, which can come in a variety of hues and bright green Matcha lattes.

I will not even speak to last year’s rise of the Butter Board. As a butter lover, I was personally offended by the practice of artfully (ha) smearing butter on a cutting board with the intention of mushing vegetables and bread into the light yellow mess. For an ingredient that has been revered by chefs and food lovers for centuries, it seemed insulting — not to mention the nightmarish cleanup of a grease schmeared cutting board. This trend receives zero out of ten stars from me.

Maybe it’s the chef in me. Maybe it’s because I’ve always been apprehensive to do the thing that everyone is doing. Maybe it’s because I adore the sweetness of simplicity. But, I will be the last to jump on a trend.

The more viral, the more skeptical I am.

Like avocado toast and acai bowls, occasionally there are trends that I continue to eat years after their rise to fame. One such recipe, tucked away in the depths of the 2010s internet is a food trend that continues to be a go-to dessert at our house. It gained popularity as “nice cream” began to grace the blogs, offering a dairy free alternative for vegans.

Out of the “nice cream” trend came One Ingredient Banana Ice Cream. Basically, you take several frozen bananas, add them to the bowl of a food processor, and blend till smooth. That’s it.

The result is the creamiest and most pure banana flavored frozen dessert that transcends its status as a temporary trend. You can opt to top your ice cream with peanut butter, coconut flakes, or chocolate chips but it is absolutely delicious on its own — the sweetness of simplicity.

“But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids, two cats and a food memoir that’s ever-nearing completion. If she’s not playing tennis or at a yoga class, she’s in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.

ONE INGREDIENT BANANA ICE CREAM

While this recipe takes a bit of forethought because you have to have frozen bananas, the planning ahead is worth it. Try to use bananas that are super ripe, with plenty of brown spots. These will make the ice cream perfectly sweet.

5 peeled frozen bananas, cut into chunks

A pinch of fine sea salt

Place the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor and blend until smooth. This will require you to scrape down the sides and restart the blending several times. Just take your time.

The ice cream can be stored in the freezer for up to an hour, much longer than that and it will get icey. It’s best eaten right away.