1 taken to hospital after crash temporarily closes I-70 ramp in Englewood

An Interstate 70 exit was closed for a few hours this morning after a crash involving a rolled over semi-truck sent one person to the hospital.
The crash occurred around 2:29 a.m. on I-70 near the exit ramp to Hoke Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Dayton.
The driver took the ramp too fast, the dispatcher said. He sustained minor injuries and was sent to Miami Valley Hospital North.
The Ohio Department of Transportation was requested at 2:48 a.m. and arrived shortly after, OSHP said.
The ramp closed after the crash and opened back up at 6:50 a.m.
