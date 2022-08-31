2 lanes open on I-70 East after crash, chemical leak in Huber Heights

Traffic is now moving on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights after a crash involving three vehicles and a chemical leak shut down the highway.
The two right lanes of I-70 East at the I-75 interchange are now open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. I-70 had been closed from state Route 202/Troy Street to Brandt Pike.
“Eastbound Interstate 70 at Brandt Pk (State Route 201) is shut down due a multi vehicle crash with a possible hazardous material situation,” read a Facebook post on the Huber Heights Police Division’s page. “Please use an alternate route.”
The crash involved a box truck, vehicle and an unknown third car. The box truck was hauling an unknown liquid chemical that started leaking after the crash, according to police. Dayton hazmat is at the scene and is working to neutralize the chemical. The highway will reopen once the chemical is neutralized, according to police.
No injuries have been reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
