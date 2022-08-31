2 lanes open on I-70 East after crash, chemical leak in Huber Heights

“Eastbound Interstate 70 at Brandt Pk (State Route 201) is shut down due a multi vehicle crash with a possible hazardous material situation,” read a Facebook post on the Huber Heights Police Division’s page. “Please use an alternate route.”

The crash involved a box truck, vehicle and an unknown third car. The box truck was hauling an unknown liquid chemical that started leaking after the crash, according to police. Dayton hazmat is at the scene and is working to neutralize the chemical. The highway will reopen once the chemical is neutralized, according to police.