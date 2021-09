BEST OF DAYTON: Should these restaurant and food reigning champs stay on top? Keep nominating to tell us!

Ghostlight Coffee is scheduled to open its second location to the public Thursday, Nov. 14. The business will sell coffee, baked goods and an assortment of breakfast and lunch items, including an impossible meatloaf sandwich, Yemeni toast and Keener Farm sage sausage sandwiches. The grand opening of the second Ghostlight location will mark the eighth anniversary of the opening of the first. Shane Anderson opened Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton’s South Park neighborhood Nov. 14, 2011. The original location remains open. The new location is at 800 S Patterson Boulevard next to Old Scratch Pizza and across from Grismer Tire.