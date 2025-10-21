Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp. adding labor and delivery rooms due to patient increase

“As we’ve seen an increase in patients at The Christ Hospital Liberty Township Birthing Center, we realize the need to expand our services,” said Dr. Jenny Demos, associate medical director for women’s health.

The Liberty Twp. hospital has seen a 20 percent increase in its birthing center in the last year, Buechele said.

“These additions will help us to continue to deliver the highest standard of care to all of our patients during their entire birth journey increasing access, comfort and convenience and specialization.”

Construction on the $13 million, 8,800 square-foot expansion on the back side of the hospital is being done by Danis Construction. It recently began and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Buechele said.

“By adding more rooms and high-quality services to our medical center, we are demonstrating an investment into the community and doing everything it takes to make healthcare affordable and accessible closer to where people live and work,’’ said Debbie Hayes, president and chief executive officer of the Christ Hospital Health Network.

Among the new features is a hydrotherapy room that allows women to give birth in a warm-water tub.

“We are excited to continue to grow as a leader in women’s healthcare in southwest Ohio,” Demos said.

This is the second expansion of the hospital since it’s 2018 opening. Last year the hospital spent $20 million to double MRI and CT imaging capabilities at the Liberty Twp. campus.