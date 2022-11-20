Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers

WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp.
Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at the Deerfield Towne Center and other spots throughout the area. Others are coming soon.
Recent additions to the growing retail scene include:
Lemons and Limes Boutique in the Deerfield Towne Center offers gifts, candles, clothing, and home decor. See lemonslimesboutique.com for more information.
Bea’s Flowers, 6209 Snider Road Suite D, creates unique floral arrangements and also sells balloons, glass angels, cards and more. Go to bea-flowers.com.
Minta Market, 421 Reading Road, offers vintage clothing and household items along with fair trade and local items. See more at mintamarket.com.
Native to Nature, 200 East Main St., offers wellness products including essential oils, natural and organic health and beauty products, candles and more. Go to native2nature.com.
One of those recently opened businesses is Moss and Ivy, located along the Mason Mile at 117 Reading Road. It’s an eclectic store featuring interior plants, pots, linens and home decor. In good weather, overhead doors at the front and back of the shop open to give the feel of an outdoor market.
“Our goal is to offer unique items personally and for gifting,” said owner Jackie Smith.
It is online at facebook.com/mossandivymason.
For a meal or snack while shopping, check out these new businesses:
Crumbl Cookies (gourmet cookies), Deerfield Towne Center
Cincy Sammy’s (cookies and ice cream sandwiches), 119 Reading Road
My Kolorful Kitchen (Indian-style food and lunch bowls), 124 1/2 East Main St.
Freddy’s Steakburger (burgers, shakes, and more), 4047 Route 22/3
Bonchon Chicken (Korean chicken), 8467 Mason-Montgomery Road
Mexi-Q (burritos, nachos, BBQ, bowls, sandwiches), 6676 Tri Way Drive
Big Dog’s Pizza (pizza, wings, sandwiches), 322 Reading Road
Seoul Korean BBQ and Hotpot (Korean dishes cooked at the table), 5113 Bowen Drive
Rancho Verde (tacos, burritos, fajitas, and more), 312 Reading Road
