Monroe hires firm to search for next city manager

MONROE — City Council took the next step Tuesday night toward hiring Monroe’s next city manager.

Council approved authorizing Mayor Keith Funk to enter into a $22,500 contract agreement with Management Advisory Group to conduct an executive search services to find William “Bill” Brock’s replacement.

The cost of advertising and background checks will be passed through to the city, with no markup, according to the contract. The costs are estimated not to exceed $1,000.

In a letter to City Council, dated Aug. 8, Dana McDaniel from Management Advisory, said the company was “uniquely qualified” to assist City Council with its city manager search.

She said the company’s principals have over 100 years of combined experience and the group is conducting city manager searches for the cities of West Carrollton and Worthington.

The schedule includes: develop the position profile, develop a search and marketing strategy, conduct a recruitment campaign, acknowledge resumes and screen prospective candidates, conduct preliminary interviews and check references and support interview and selection process.

The entire process is estimated to take 14 weeks, according to the contract.

Last month, Brock, hired in 2013 and the longest-tenured city manager in Butler County, announced he was resigning in October and accepting a job with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

The firm was recently ranked in the top 500 design firms in the country by the industry publication Engineering News-Record.

Earlier this year, the Journal-News reported Brock had retired and was immediately rehired under a new contract. He was eligible for the Ohio Public Retirement System and formally retired on April 30. He was rehired on May 1 and given a new two-year contract. His salary under that new contract his salary was increased to just more than $149,000.