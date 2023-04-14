New Carlisle’s La Condesa grocery under new ownership

A beloved family-owned grocery store in New Carlisle changed ownership Monday.
Cristian Fuentes, an owner of La Condesa #2 Grocery Store, said it was difficult to hand over ownership because his family has been a large part of the community for almost 15 years. He said the new owners were partial owners since the beginning of the business, and just took it over completely.
According to a Facebook post on Fuentes’ page, the new owners are the Saucedo family. Fuentes indicated in an interview that the two families are related. The new owners could not be reached for comment.
Fuentes said he noticed through working in the business that his family was there constantly and didn’t have time for vacations and other endeavors. He said he wants them to have time for life outside of the store.
But the family isn’t leaving the community.
Fuentes said they purchased a new food truck to sell tacos. The family is working out a schedule and location to park the truck, and is excited to get started.
He said the family has experienced a large amount of support throughout their time there, for which they are grateful.
“It feels like every year we kept growing and had no issues getting customers,” Fuentes said.
The new owner plans to keep the store open and may make some changes to the interior, Fuentes said. He said it will be closed on the weekends as of now.
Community members expressed support and disappointment in reply to a post on Fuentes’ Facebook page. Many shared their love for tacos and quesadillas on Saturdays, and some wished the family luck in the future.
Brooklyn Gibson, a New Carlisle resident of six years and patron of the store for five, said she hopes the Fuentes’ new venture is close by, but would be willing to travel to patronize their business. She said the Fuentes family are great members of the community and are friendly and welcoming to everyone.
Gibson said she has never shopped the grocery store because she doesn’t cook Mexican cuisine, but she has enjoyed the family’s authentic food at the restaurant. She said she’s noticed that the family works well together and always supports each other.
“They’ll definitely be missed,” Gibson said.
About the Author