PHOTOS: The new Twenty Grande event venue at Liberty Tower in downtown Dayton

Twenty Grande at Liberty Tower, located at 120 W. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton is a new, intimate event space on the building’s 20th floor designed for smaller events attended by less than 75 guests. The space compliments the larger Grande Hall event venue on the 1931 Art Deco building’s first floor. Twenty Grande can be booked for holiday parties, retirement dinners, birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, and celebrations. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER