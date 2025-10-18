Professional Women of Clark County to host ‘find your why’ workshop

Professional Women of Clark County (PWCC)

The group launched earlier this year with seven founding members, including:

Sarah McPherson, director of marketing and development at the Springfield Foundation

Leann Castillo, executive director of the Clark County Park District

Bridget Houston, medical sales representative at Medtronic and Springfield city commissioner

Jessimi Jones, executive director of the Springfield Museum of Art

Maureen Massaro, executive director of the Wilson Sheehan Foundation

Andrea O’Connor, director of grants management at the Wilson Sheehan Foundation

Kathryn Rogers, vice president of marketing at Wasson Enterprise.

“The response has been incredible,” the founding members said in a statement. “The group has been warmly embraced by the community and continues to grow and thrive. Our mailing list has already surpassed 450 women, and we’re thrilled to see new faces and connections forming at every event."

The need for a women’s group first came up during a conversation between Massaro and Jones when they were discussing ways to get more women into community leadership roles.

Massaro asked O’Connor to talk with emerging female leaders, who then became the founding members, and consulted with Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin and Alicia Sweet Hupp, president and CEO of Sweet Manufacturing, who serve as advisors for the group.

In addition to the upcoming workshop, the group has held a kick-off luncheon at Clark State College and a networking event at the Springfield Museum of Art.

The goal is to offer three to four events each year, including at least one professional development opportunity.

“We’re eager to listen to our members and shape future events based on what women in our community want most,” PWCC officials said.

The group is open to all women in professional, executive or administrative roles, as well as those aspiring to those positions. Participation is free, with a nominal fee for specific programs to help cover event costs.

Workshop details

The workshop will help participants “lead with greater self-awareness, confidence and authenticity.”

“By understanding your why, you unlock powerful insights into your motivations and strengths. This workshop helps you ... so you can show up as the best version of yourself, both personally and professionally,” PWCC officials said.

Melanie Wilt, event facilitator, certified coach through the Why Institute, and founder and CEO of Shiftology Communication, will offer attendees an opportunity to discover their why through the WHY.os Assesment for a discounted rate of $30.

The assessment is an empowering tool that helps you discover what drives you, how you operate, and the outcomes you naturally create, .... It gives you a clear picture of your purpose so you can make confident decisions, build stronger relationships, and understand exactly why you do what you do.