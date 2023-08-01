Shrink tubing manufacturer in Fairfield to add nearly 50 new jobs

Mattr US Inc. announced Friday it plans to relocate a division of its company to Fairfield, receiving state tax credits and creating 48 new jobs.

DSG-Canusa is expanding its manufacturing and distribution services in Building V at Fairfield Commerce Park on Seward Road. The tax incentive project was a collaborative effort between the city of Fairfield, the state of Ohio, and JobsOhio.

“Strategically relocating our DSG-Canusa production footprint to Ohio positions us closer to our North American supplier and customer base, simplifying and enhancing our operations,” said Frank Cistrone, president of Mattr’s Connection Technologies segment. “This new site brings more jobs to Fairfield while also creating a pathway for our business to safely and efficiently expand capacity to meet the long-term demand for our high-value products.”

The DSG-Canusa business manufactures high-quality heat and cold shrink tubing products and accessories for the automotive, communications, electrical utility, electronic and energy markets.

DSG-Canusa is a division of Mattr Inc, which has its global headquarters in Toronto and its U.S. headquarters in Houston, Texas. Mattr, which has several divisions, designs, manufactures, protects, and manages critical assets for customers in the industrial, automotive, and oil and gas industries.

The 48 new jobs are expected to generate more than $2.7 million in new annual payroll. It will retain its 26 current employees and $1.7 million in existing payroll. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority board earlier this month approved a 1.28%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for Mattr’s relocation to this DSG-Canusa site. The company is relocating its operations from Loveland to Fairfield, the new facility will house DSG-Canusa’s North American distribution hub.

The relocation project to Fairfield Commerce Park is actually part of two expansion announcements Mattr made in June. The other announcement was Mattr’s Shawflex business being relocated to Vaughn, Ontario.

Fairfield Commerce Park on Seward Road is a multi-building business park with 1.6 million square feet of modern industrial space. It was designed as a speculative industrial business park, with construction having started on the first of what is now five buildings in 2020. With Monday’s announcement, the business park is now fully leased. However, Building V, a 204,000-square-foot facility, won’t be ready to occupy until September, according to park developer Ambrose Property Group.

“DSG-Canusa is a strong addition to our robust industrial business mix,” said Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. “We are excited to see the creation of new manufacturing jobs within our community. It is our goal to be a business-friendly city and this exciting announcement helps to validate those efforts.”

State Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., called this announcement “phenomenal” as it is “proving that the people of Ohio are worth investing in.”

“Every week, we read about companies either moving to or expanding their presence here in Ohio,” he said. “We know that government does not create economic value but can create the environment for economic growth, and that has been the goal here in Ohio.”