1 shot during domestic incident in Harrison Twp.

30 minutes ago
Two people, including a man who was shot, were taken to area hospitals following a domestic incident in Harrison Twp. Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment building in the 1900 block of Republic Drive on a shooting.

While in the area of Republic Drive and Embassy Place, deputies found a man who was shot in the buttock, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. His injury was non-life-threatening.

Additional crews at the apartment building discovered a woman with visible injuries to her face.

“It appears both parties were involved in a domestic violence incident which resulted in their injuries,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The male and female victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals for treatment.”

The sheriff’s office Special Investigation Section is investigating the incident.

