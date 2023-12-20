1 shot during domestic incident in Harrison Twp.

While in the area of Republic Drive and Embassy Place, deputies found a man who was shot in the buttock, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. His injury was non-life-threatening.

Additional crews at the apartment building discovered a woman with visible injuries to her face.

“It appears both parties were involved in a domestic violence incident which resulted in their injuries,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The male and female victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals for treatment.”

The sheriff’s office Special Investigation Section is investigating the incident.