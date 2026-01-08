Air Force advances AI tools, thanks in part to Wright-Patt AFRL, 711th partners

Air Force DASH event in Las Vegas shows that AI can speed viable battle decisions
Airmen and industry partners test software during the Air Force’s third Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming, or DASH, experiment in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2025. By demonstrating how human-machine teams can reduce decision time and expand options for battle managers, DASH set the foundation for the Air Force’s next generation of command and control. The Air Force says the paper is blurred in the photo for security reasons. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt.

Airmen and industry partners test software during the Air Force’s third Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming, or DASH, experiment in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2025. By demonstrating how human-machine teams can reduce decision time and expand options for battle managers, DASH set the foundation for the Air Force’s next generation of command and control. The Air Force says the paper is blurred in the photo for security reasons. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt.
Community Content
By
1 hour ago
X

When it comes to harnessing AI and machine-learning to win the first battles of the next war, Air Force personnel believe they are making strides.

Three events last year at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada were seen as key to the quest to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and human-machine teaming as tools for warfighters.

ExploreJoby Aviation buys Vandalia building for $61.5M as local growth speeds

Held at an unclassified location of the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis in downtown Las Vegas, the events — known as “DASH (Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming)″ — set the stage for what the Air Force called “groundbreaking experiments.”

Those involved included personnel from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the 711th Human Performance Wing, which are based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as well as international partners from Canada and the United Kingdom.

Together, they “tested and refined AI’s potential to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen interoperability in the face of growing global security challenges,” the Air Force said in a recent account of the event.

These AI and human-machine teaming tools could be useful in battle sooner rather than later, some believe.

“I can’t speak to the larger Air Force, but the warfighters did comment at these events that they would love to have them tomorrow,” Dr. Elizabeth Frost, a research psychologist and JADPACT (Joint-All Domain Persistent Adaptive Collaborative Technologies) team lead with the 711th Human Performance Wing’s Human Effectiveness Directorate, told the Dayton Daily News in a recent interview.

“They’re not perfect,” Frost said of the tools.“But just within two weeks, we were able to show proof of concepts enough. They were like, this is better than the way I’m doing it now.”

One strength proponents and researchers believe AI offers is greater speed in making recommendations on the battlefield. Where it once took minutes to produce viable options, it can now take just seconds, the Air Force said.

“AI systems demonstrated the ability to generate multi-domain COAs (battle course of actions) considering risk, fuel, time constraints, force packaging, and geospatial routing in under one minute,” Col. John Ohlund, ABMS (Advanced Battle Management System) Cross Functional team lead, said in the Air Force’s release.

“These machine-generated recommendations were up to 90% faster than traditional methods, with the best in machine-class solutions showing 97% viability and tactical validity,” Ohlund said.

By comparison, the Air Force said human decisions on courses of action “typically took around 19 minutes, with only 48% of the options being considered viable and tactically valid.”

Air Force Col. Jonathan Zall, Advanced Battle Management System Capability Integration chief, directs airmen and industry partners during the Air Force’s third ABMS Cross-Functional Team Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming, or DASH, experiment in Las Vegas, Sept. 24, 2025. The Air Force said the computer screen and information were blurred for security reasons. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt.

icon to expand image

There were three DASH events last year, with the first taking place (also at Shadow Operations Center-Nellis) in June 2025, and the most recent in September.

Across the three DASHs, the first showed a sevenfold decrease in average decision-making time, Frost said. The second showed that machines generated 30 times more recommendations compared to humans only.

And the most recent DASH demonstrated a 90% speed improvement compared to traditional battle management methods, while still having offering valid recommendations, she said.

The suggested courses of actions are actually good suggestions, she added.

“In my opinion, it’s not that AI is actually going to replace the battle managers,” Frost said. “But what we showed is that it can augment them, allowing them to consider more options faster.”

Instead of spending time trying to solve problems in the heat of the moment, AI can help leaders “explore the problem space,” she said.

“The human-machine teams will be able to outperform any person or machine working independently,” she added.

In Other News
1
LG Energy to sell joint venture EV battery plant to Honda
2
Meet Korey, the Dayton VA’s favorite service dog
3
Joby begins final phase of FAA aircraft certification testing
4
Frisch’s Big Boy to host pop-up pie sales in 3 communities that once...
5
Miamisburg grads open free home haunt in Moraine this weekend

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.