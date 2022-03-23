Beavercreek pizzeria closes after 13 years

Brailey added he tried to find someone interested in taking over the ownership and operation of Spinoza’s, but was unsuccessful.

“Spinoza’s was a hub, a connecting point for guests and staff alike. I will miss being at the center of that hub,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your support and patronage over the years.”

The pizzeria has been open for approximately 13 years and celebrated its 10th anniversary in June 2019.

A message was left with Brailey for comment.