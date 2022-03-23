Beavercreek pizzeria closes after 13 years

The founder of a Beavercreek pizzeria announced Wednesday the restaurant is closing.
Glen Brailey, founder of Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, cited labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues as factors in the closure.
“It has become an overwhelming daily struggle to maintain our service level, food-quality standards and our operating hours,” a Facebook post read.
“I have been a restaurateur for over 35 years,” he continued. “At a point in my life when I expected to have more time to work ‘on’ the business, I find myself, out of necessity, pulled back into the daily operations to work ‘in’ the business. This has created a physical and mental strain that I can no longer endure.”
Brailey added he tried to find someone interested in taking over the ownership and operation of Spinoza’s, but was unsuccessful.
“Spinoza’s was a hub, a connecting point for guests and staff alike. I will miss being at the center of that hub,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your support and patronage over the years.”
The pizzeria has been open for approximately 13 years and celebrated its 10th anniversary in June 2019.
A message was left with Brailey for comment.
