Beavercreek Senior Center promotes health, recreation and friendships

A senior center membership is $40 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. Membership fees may also be waived through Silver Sneakers or Renew Active programs. The Greene County Council on Aging and the city’s park levy also help fund the senior center.

The center has nearly 2,200 members.

“Our fitness room is our most popular amenity. Nearly 40% of all check ins go there. Pickleball has taken off for us and it is extremely popular, and Bingo is always well attended,” Barlage said. “Stop in for a tour. We have volunteers at the front desk, and everyone is really friendly. See the building first-hand and see what is going on.”

More from Barlage:

Business: Beavercreek Senior Center

Address/hours: 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Services offered: The Beavercreek Senior Center offers access to a state-of-the-art fitness room and various exercise classes aimed at promoting physical well-being. Additionally, the center hosts a variety of events and social activities to encourage community engagement and foster friendships among its members. Opportunities for volunteering are also available, providing seniors with a chance to contribute to their community and stay active.

Intergenerational programs further enrich the experience, promoting interaction between different age groups. Information and assistance services are provided to address the diverse needs of seniors, while educational and arts programs offer opportunities for personal growth and enrichment. Health seminars are regularly held to educate members on important health topics. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy activities like pickleball, and transportation services are provided for those in need. The center offers opportunities for leisure activities, such as card playing and Bingo.

How are you especially tuned in to the 60+ age group: The center’s goal is to create a vibrant and inclusive environment where members can engage in various activities and uphold their independence. We strive to offer a range of enjoyable opportunities for seniors to remain physically active, socialize with others, and maintain their independence.

Why is this important: Older adults who engage in programs offered by senior centers typically report experiencing enhanced psychological well-being across various measures when compared to their non-participating counterparts. These benefits include improved social connections and overall health outcomes. Participants often exhibit lower levels of depression, which can be attributed to the supportive friendships cultivated within the senior center environment. Moreover, engaging in these programs tends to contribute to reduced stress levels among older adults, further enhancing their overall quality of life and well-being.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Don’t allow yourself to slow down! Keep yourself engaged by nurturing social relationships, engaging in both physical and mental exercise, and contemplating volunteer opportunities. We strongly encourage you to consider becoming a member at the Beavercreek Senior Center, where you’ll find a supportive community and a wealth of enriching activities to keep you active and involved.

What need do you see in the area for senior citizens: At the Beavercreek Senior Center, we prioritize fostering social connectedness, while also emphasizing the importance of preserving independence.

Impact your business has had in the community: The Beavercreek Senior Center offers recreational activities tailored to a diverse range of older adults, aimed at promoting physical activity, social connectivity, and education. Additionally, the center’s transportation service is tailored to transport seniors to and from medical appointments, grocery stores, malls, banks, parks, pharmacies, and various other destinations throughout the city. The service is designed to assist seniors in remaining in their homes for longer periods, affording them the freedom and independence they desire.

More details

Website: seniorcenter@beavercreekohio.gov

Phone: 937-426-6166