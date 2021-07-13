3 killed after being trapped in fire this morning in Butler County

Three people were killed and a firefighter was transported to a local hospital after a fire in a mobile home on Tuesday morning in West Chester Twp.
The three people were trapped by the fire, the township said. They were removed from the mobile home, but life-saving techniques were not successful. Their identities were not immediately released.
A police officer reported seeing smoke in the Princeton Crossing mobile home park in the early-morning hours just after midnight. The victims were transported to local hospitals before they were pronounced dead.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, fire officials said. He was listed in good condition on Tuesday morning.
Officials added that most of the fire was in the back bedroom of the home, and the roof partially collapsed. A wall also collapsed, but most of the home is intact.
