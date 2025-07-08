Aglamesis Bros enticing youth reading with ice cream

Aglamesis Bros started a summer reading program for the first time this year in 2025 at all three locations. It started in June 2025 and will end at the end of August. Each month, a child 12 and under who reads 12 books in a month can earn a free scoop of ice cream. TVHAMILTON/PROVIDED

Credit: TVHamilton/Provided

Credit: TVHamilton/Provided

Aglamesis Bros started a summer reading program for the first time this year in 2025 at all three locations. It started in June 2025 and will end at the end of August. Each month, a child 12 and under who reads 12 books in a month can earn a free scoop of ice cream. TVHAMILTON/PROVIDED
News
By
1 hour ago
X

With the incentive of free ice cream, Aglamesis Bros is doing its part to fight against what’s known as the summer learning slide among children.

The ice cream and chocolate maker is offering a summer reading program at its Hamilton store, 304 Main St., where children under 12 years old can earn a free ice cream by reading 12 books in a month.

Aglamesis Bros. Vice President Kristi Weissman said the program is an opportunity to encourage kids to find time to read this summer.

“As a parent myself, I know it’s always hard over the summer to try to find things for kids to do, so getting them encouraged to read a book, to take up some of that time is certainly going to be helpful,” she said. “But also, reading is just so important for everybody, and we want to give that extra incentive for our kids to do that.”

It’s estimated that the summer slide, also known as the summer learning loss or setback, can, on average, see students lose two months of grade-level mathematical computation skills over the summer, and low-income students can lose up to two months of reading achievement, according to the National Education Association.

ExploreClick here for more stories by reporter Michael D. Pitman

Aglamesis also has a Little Free Library to provide kids’ books to read. Weissman said they’ve had several parents leave books to help the summer reading program along.

ExploreClick here for stories by Journal-News reporter Bryn Dippold
In Other News
1
Solar panel field taking shape at Miami University
2
911 calls: Wellington Court shooting in Hamilton happened following...
3
Braxton Miller, former teacher Amy Fugate team up to empower students...
4
$29M Hamilton redevelopment could get started this fall; some funding...
5
QuikTrip plans to open Hamilton location

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.