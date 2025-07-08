Aglamesis Bros enticing youth reading with ice cream

Aglamesis Bros. Vice President Kristi Weissman said the program is an opportunity to encourage kids to find time to read this summer.

“As a parent myself, I know it’s always hard over the summer to try to find things for kids to do, so getting them encouraged to read a book, to take up some of that time is certainly going to be helpful,” she said. “But also, reading is just so important for everybody, and we want to give that extra incentive for our kids to do that.”

It’s estimated that the summer slide, also known as the summer learning loss or setback, can, on average, see students lose two months of grade-level mathematical computation skills over the summer, and low-income students can lose up to two months of reading achievement, according to the National Education Association.

Aglamesis also has a Little Free Library to provide kids’ books to read. Weissman said they’ve had several parents leave books to help the summer reading program along.