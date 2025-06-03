Steel City Pizza hosts pop-ups to get to know Hamilton

These special pop-up events are a way to “integrate with the neighborhood,” said Nicole Condrey, of Steel City Pizza.

“It’s for them to get familiar with us, our business and our products, and what we’re trying to bring to the neighborhood,” she said. “We really want to be good neighbors with everyone.”

In March, the Middletown-based pizza company announced it would expand into Hamilton on South B Street. Steel City Pizza was founded two years ago and is known for its wood-fired pizzas and commitment to historic revitalization. The pizzeria’s name is a tribute to Middletown’s steel-making roots, home of Cleveland Cliffs and its predecessors, AK Steel and Armco.

Steel City owner Jeremy Loukinas said he and his team will focus on food, craft cocktails, “and a welcoming atmosphere.” He founded Steel City Pizza on the belief food brings people together and historic spaces deserve second, third, and sometimes fourth chances at a new life.

The building had a new roof installed, and renovations are planned to be completed over the summer. Steel City plans to have one more pop-up pre-construction open house on June 20 and to be open all day on the Fourth of July.

The business’s mobile oven will be parked at the Hamilton Urban Backyard on June 7.

Loukinas said they can’t be open during construction per city codes.

Condrey said they are working with Third Eye Brewing and other Greater Cincinnati area breweries to have their beers on tap. They are in conversations with the owners at Municipal Brew Works, as well.