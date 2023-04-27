BreakingNews
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor and TV talk show host, dies at 79
X

Carlisle man, 96, dies in car crash that damages Norfolk Southern rail crossing

Community Content
By
58 minutes ago
Law enforcement officials believe medical event caused crash; George Cole described as proud Army WWII veteran

A fatal car crash late Wednesday afternoon at a Norfolk Southern rail crossing in Warren County may have been the result of a medical event.

According to Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post, a car driven by George W. Cole, 96, of Carlisle, was westbound about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lower Carlisle Road when the car drifted off the left side of the road, striking the rail tracks and crossing gate, knocking down the crossing gate.

Schmenk said Joint Emergency Medical Services paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were not successful. Cole was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Schmenk and the coroner’s office believe Cole experienced a medical emergency while driving which led to the crash. An autopsy of Cole’s body was expected to be conducted this morning at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Carlisle police Chief Will Rogers said a crew from Norfolk Southern was already working to repair the crossing gate early Thursday morning. Rogers also said Cole was a proud Army veteran of World War II.

Prior to Wednesday’s fatal crash, the rail crossing located between Walnut and Beachler streets had five previous crashes in the past five years, Schmenk said. He said one crash had a possible injury and all of the crashes had property damage reported. Wednesday’s crash was the first fatal accident at that location, according to Schmenk.

In Other News
1
Brookville director: Moraine wants to keep manufacturing jobs in county
2
Dayton’s historic Traxler Mansion a total loss after fire days before...
3
Court orders eviction of live music venue, causing business closing
4
Homefull mobile grocery coming to Kettering for food option after...
5
Health care worker need remains, but slowing

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top