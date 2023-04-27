Carlisle man, 96, dies in car crash that damages Norfolk Southern rail crossing

A fatal car crash late Wednesday afternoon at a Norfolk Southern rail crossing in Warren County may have been the result of a medical event.
According to Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post, a car driven by George W. Cole, 96, of Carlisle, was westbound about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lower Carlisle Road when the car drifted off the left side of the road, striking the rail tracks and crossing gate, knocking down the crossing gate.
Schmenk said Joint Emergency Medical Services paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were not successful. Cole was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Schmenk and the coroner’s office believe Cole experienced a medical emergency while driving which led to the crash. An autopsy of Cole’s body was expected to be conducted this morning at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Carlisle police Chief Will Rogers said a crew from Norfolk Southern was already working to repair the crossing gate early Thursday morning. Rogers also said Cole was a proud Army veteran of World War II.
Prior to Wednesday’s fatal crash, the rail crossing located between Walnut and Beachler streets had five previous crashes in the past five years, Schmenk said. He said one crash had a possible injury and all of the crashes had property damage reported. Wednesday’s crash was the first fatal accident at that location, according to Schmenk.
