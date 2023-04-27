Carlisle man, 96, dies in car crash that damages Norfolk Southern rail crossing

According to Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post, a car driven by George W. Cole, 96, of Carlisle, was westbound about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lower Carlisle Road when the car drifted off the left side of the road, striking the rail tracks and crossing gate, knocking down the crossing gate.

Schmenk said Joint Emergency Medical Services paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were not successful. Cole was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.