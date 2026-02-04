Centerville schools to offer all-day kindergarten

Centerville City Schools will offer all-day kindergarten for the 2026-2027 school year, one of the last districts in Ohio to do so.
“We have been working for many years to achieve all-day kindergarten for all students,” said Cherie Colopy, Centerville’s director of elementary curriculum, assessment and instruction.
According to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce 2024-2025 Kindergarten Enrollment Survey, 603 of the state’s 610 public districts had students enrolled in some form of all-day kindergarten for that school year.
Neighboring districts Kettering, Miamisburg and Oakwood offer all-day kindergarten classes. Springboro does not.
Centerville’s program will be limited to two classes of 20 students each in both Primary Valley North and Primary Valley South, for a total of 80 students district-wide.
Centerville schools have 434 kindergarten students between the two buildings this school year, Colopy said.
A lottery system will be used to determine which students are admitted to the all-day program.
Families enrolling students during the kindergarten enrollment period March 2-31 will be asked if they want to participate in the lottery.
Families of students already enrolled in the district’s preschool programs will receive a message via ParentSquare about how to enter.
The deadline to enter the all-day kindergarten lottery is May 1. Families will be notified if they were selected by late May, according to the district.
