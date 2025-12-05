Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas

The Enon Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for this coming Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Enon Community Historical Society’s Log House. This is located behind Enon Village Offices and next to the Enon Adena Mound at 45 Indian Mound Drive.

Caroling starts off the festivities at 6:45 p.m. Saturday led by the Greenon Choir. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive around 7 p.m.

The jolly couple enjoys surprising the community by arriving in a different vehicle every year. The historical society will treat the community to cookies, hot cocoa and hot cider warmed up in kettles over an open fire. Santa and Mrs. Claus will receive visitors in the log house one group at a time to allow for personal photos and conversations. Visitors must provide their own cameras.

Jars of Enon’s famous Apple Butter will be available for sale at the event. As we’ve found out, this is a great gift for out of town friends.

Earlier on the same day Saturday, Dec. 6, New Carlisle will welcome Santa when he arrives from the North Pole. Children are invited to greet Santa at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport at 9:30 a.m.

Santa will then move on to the corner of Jefferson and Main streets in New Carlisle to start the city’s Christmas parade at 10 a.m. Line up starts at 9:30 p.m. The parade will feature the Tecumseh High School Marching Band and participants in the Storybook Costume Contest. Participants must take part in the parade.

The New Carlisle Christmas Parade will march up Main Street to Lake Avenue, make a left, then end at the New Carlisle Firehouse at 315 N. Church Street, where the band will have a mini concert, and the winners of the costume contest will be announced. Holiday treats will be served. Santa will pose for photos with his admirers, young and old.

New addition to the fun at the firehouse will be a real reindeer just like Santa’s. Children will be able to pet the reindeer. I have been assured that it will be safe for grandmas to visit this reindeer since he’s not the one that ran over grandma in the song.

If weather is really bad, the event at the Firehouse will still take place. Weather will not bother Santa or his reindeer.

On that same day, the large Christmas Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Tecumseh Middle School, 10000 W. National Road. Admission $2.

Deadline is approaching for registration for New Carlisle’s Christmas Decoration Contest – Light Fight. Applications are available only until Dec. 7 at Abe’s Hidden Treasures, 100 East Jefferson. Judging will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Dec. 8 to 12. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded Saturday Dec. 13 during the Jingle Jam Parade.

Clark Griswold would love this town.

Route for the Jingle Jam Parade has not been set but we do know that it starts at 6 p.m. Community is invited to follow along. Route will be posted online on Dec. 13.

This is not a quiet and reflective parade. Nope, the Jingle Jam parade, like the Enon Santa Parade later in the month, is loud, joyful and spreads holiday cheer throughout the town.

Throughout the holiday season there will be special events in all of our towns and not so perfect weather, please drive extra careful and be on the watch out for carolers, reindeer, delivery folks and elves.

Merry Christmas!