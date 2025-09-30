Multimedia experience ‘Main Street Springfield’ coming to State Theater

“This is something a little different to share part of our local history,” said Natalie Fritz, archivist and outreach director at the Heritage Center.

Champaign County native Scott Kirby will lead a program with live piano performances from American composers including Stephen Foster, John Philip Sousa and Scott Joplin, along with narratives about America’s past and things that make small towns unique like ball games, one-room school houses and concerts in the park with the main street theme.

While the show’s general theme has been presented in other towns, there will be special chapters on Springfield that will include interviews with local personalities, tours of its museums including the Gammon House, Heritage Center and Pennsylvania House and downtown.

The evening will also have a display of Kirby’s art for sale including a new work of the Heritage Center building.

Fritz said the setting is an important part of the overall experience as the State Theater has been a part of Springfield for nearly a century. In recent years it has been refurbished by a group of lifelong Springfield residents who wanted to preserve it and the State is currently being used for a variety of live performances, social events and other programs.

The State’s bar will be open for beverage purchases for “Main Street Springfield.”

“If you haven’t been to the State, this is a chance to see what’s been done to this great venue,” said Fritz. “This is also a good opportunity for the Heritage Center with the Turner Foundation’s support.”

Tickets cost $10 each are available at www.springfieldstatetheater.com/events.