New Carlisle fire, health levy renewals up this spring election

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
26 minutes ago

The city of New Carlisle has two levy renewals up in the May 2 primary.

Renewals cost taxpayers the same as they already are paying and considers property valuations at the time the levy passes.

The New Carlisle issues are a 6-year, 1-mill property tax levy to supplement the city’s general fund to go toward health services, as well as a 5-year, 3-mill property tax levy for fire and emergency services.

The fire levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 house $105 per year, and is expected to generate $240,000 annually. The city’s fire department is funded by levies, which go toward covering salaries of emergency personnel, purchasing equipment for firefighters and funding the purchase of vehicles, among other expenses.

ExploreDeveloper must meet city’s list of conditions before car wash plans approved

The levy if renewed will continue to cover salaries, staff vehicle upkeep and more. From helmet to boot, it costs roughly $4,000 to equip a firefighter with his or her gear, fire chief Steve Trusty said.

The fire department is also in need of a new medic vehicle, as its current back-up vehicle has more than 200,000 miles on it. The levy will also help stabilize the revenue loss expected from the end of a contract with Elizabeth Twp. in Miami County for fire services, Trusty said.

The fire department will hold an open house on April 30 with free food and other activities to show residents what kind of equipment their local fire department uses, Trusty said.

The health levy, which will fund health services for New Carlisle residents through the city’s general fund, costs the owner of a $100,000 home $35, and it would generate $76,000 annually.

Early voting for the May 2 primary and special election began on April 4.

About the Author

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

