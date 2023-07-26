BreakingNews
Clearcreek Twp. man indicted for rape, sexual abuse of child

A Clearcreek Twp. man will be arraigned today on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition after he was indicted Friday by a Warren County grand jury.

Robert Douglas Jarrell, 40, turned himself in at the Warren County Jail, where he was booked at 3:10 a.m. Monday. The indictment initially was sealed at the request of Clearcreek Twp. police until he was arrested, said Assistant County Prosecutor Kevin Hardman.

ExploreWarren County woman accused of seriously harming baby she was watching

Hardman said Jarrell is accused of one count rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies. Jarrell allegedly had sexual contact and sexual conduct with a child younger than 12 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2022, according to Hardman. The child told her mother, who contacted police.

Jarrell’s arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Warren County Common Pleas Court. He is being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending his arraignment hearing.

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

