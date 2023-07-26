Clearcreek Twp. man indicted for rape, sexual abuse of child

A Clearcreek Twp. man will be arraigned today on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition after he was indicted Friday by a Warren County grand jury.

Robert Douglas Jarrell, 40, turned himself in at the Warren County Jail, where he was booked at 3:10 a.m. Monday. The indictment initially was sealed at the request of Clearcreek Twp. police until he was arrested, said Assistant County Prosecutor Kevin Hardman.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Hardman said Jarrell is accused of one count rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies. Jarrell allegedly had sexual contact and sexual conduct with a child younger than 12 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2022, according to Hardman. The child told her mother, who contacted police.

Jarrell’s arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Warren County Common Pleas Court. He is being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending his arraignment hearing.