Comedy and cannabis: Jokes & Tokes Comedy Club brings something different to Dayton

Owners of Jokes & Tokes and Delta Dispo, Joseph Carico and Thomas Kennedy, said they wanted to connect with and celebrate the community, and when they were approached by Johnny Woods, now the event coordinator, a comedy club fit perfectly with that mission.

“We are just a different comedy club that is just inspired by the Dayton comedy scene,” Carico said. “We’re really passionate with the local artists, and we want to showcase Dayton’s talent … We want to give somebody a platform to express their talents, and we’re grateful to be able to give them the platform to do such.”

Woods is a Dayton comedian who tours nationally and books the shows and the comedians. Originally, he asked to host a monthly showcase at the dispensary, but the owners went a step further with opening a comedy club. They even built their own stage. Woods said this type of club is just what the city needs now.

“Hemp is happening,” Woods said. “Just that lifestyle in general is really coming up and people are normalizing it. We’re trying to be the first in the market to be like, comedy and cannabis go together hand in hand, so why not have a place where you can do that. You don’t have to have alcohol or you don’t have to have that two-drink minimum.”

Patrons are encouraged to use the dispensary’s products during the show. Carico said that since they do not sell alcohol and the club is classified as an event space, they can allow people to smoke, just not tobacco. The shows are also BYOB. The club doesn’t sell alcohol, but people can bring their own wine or beer. However, there are rules.

“We are very strict about it. You have to be. The alcohol has to be unopened coming in, and you have to finish it. You cannot leave with open containers,” Carico said.

The venue currently seats 50 people, but they are looking to up that number to 200 by the end of July. Currently, the club hosts shows the first and last Saturday of the month, as well as an open mic on the first and third Wednesday. Woods hopes to have shows booked for every Saturday in the future.

“We’re just phasing people in right now, and just getting people used to it,” Woods said. “We don’t want to oversaturate the market, obviously. We just want to let people know that we exist.”

The owners and Woods said the shows they’ve had so far have been well-attended. They are hoping to get more of an audience for the Wednesday night open mics, which are free. Everyone who enters must be 21 and up. Food trucks are also parked outside the club during shows so that people can grab something to eat and drink.

Besides more tables, chairs and shows, the club is going to add a bar where they will sell THC-infused drinks. The owners said there is also a possibility of the dispensary adding a recreational marijuana license. Carico said they might also add a green room and an outdoor space for comics in the back. Woods believes the future is bright for the club.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential that I think we are trying to hone in on right now. We want to facilitate a place where comics can thrive, enjoy themselves. Then also have a place that’s just a little bit different and hip for people to come and see comedy.”

More details

Nationally touring comedian Sam Tallent will perform at 8 p.m. July 17. The cost for that show is $30. The open mic is every first and third Wednesday of the month and is open to anyone 21 and up who wants to try stand-up.

Delta Dispo is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Shows at the Jokes & Tokes Comedy Club are advertised on its Facebook page. Both are located at 460 Patterson Road.