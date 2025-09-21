COMMUNITY GEM: Nonprofit leader spearheaded back-to-school event

McCrary aims to help kids outside of the shelter, too.

“I realized a lot of the families we work with were struggling for the necessities they needed for their schoolchildren,” she said.

So last year McCrary organized the Family Promise of Green County Presents: Back to School Kick-Off event in only 30 days. It was such a success that she began planning the next one – which took place in August in Lexington Park – the day after the first event occurred.

About 150 families, including more than 300 children, attended, she said. They were offered free clothing, bookbags, school supplies, haircuts, food, activities and more. Vendors also were on hand to share information about resources and support that they provide.

“Individuals who are experiencing day-to-day struggles are sometimes embarrassed to go out and get these resources,” McCrary said.

Having so many vendors available at one time and place gives the community the chance to take advantage of the support and sign up for the services that meet their needs, she said.

McCrary is both caring and community-oriented, said Don Schneider, who nominated McCrary as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem. Schneider and his wife, Jan, lent their name to Family Promise of Green County’s shelter –The Schneider House of Hope – due to their long-time volunteer roles within the organization and its predecessor, the Interfaith Hospitality Network.

McCrary also responds to hundreds of phone calls each month from people looking for assistance. When Family Promise of Greene County can’t help, she will refer them to others in the area that can, Schneider said. The organization acts as an access point for those looking for support, McCrary said.

Both Schneiders volunteered at the back-to-school event, and Don Schneider, who has been a Family Promise of Greene County board member for 11 years, credited McCrary for creating and organizing it.

“The impact, I think, has been really significant,” he said. “It was more than just school supply distribution. The whole community was engaged.”

McCrary, 43, was a teen mom who now looks back and wishes she had more outside support and resources. That background informs her interactions and ideas. She and many of the other staff members at the organization don’t have to imagine what those they serve need – they often lived it and once needed it too.

“Due to my lived experience, I think my heart is in it more than anything, said McCrary, a South Charleston native and current Xenia resident.

McCrary accepted the role with Family Promise of Greene County three years ago because she wanted to give back to the community. Others are giving back too: The back-to-school event emerged with many partners, and individuals are encouraged to call the organization at 937-372-0705 to volunteer at the shelter.