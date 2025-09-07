COMMUNITY GEMS: Sustainability advocates help care for environment

But making small changes – for example, switching to reusable bags or turning to cloth napkins instead of paper towels – adds up. The organization aims to helps all in the community to live healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, said Natalie Warrick, the founder and the current board president.

Warrick started the group on Facebook in 2020, but her interest in sustainability began earlier. In the year prior to founding the group, she had been looking for information about composting, stores that sold bulk foods that allowed her to bring her own containers and places to drop off non-curbside recyclables.

“I was both trying to find answers to these types of questions and provide answers to others if they were searching,” she said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, an online group allowed her to connect with others who were like-minded and, later, to organize outdoor litter pickups.

Bogan, 53, of Troy, was one of the community members who joined the group early on. He and his family were making their own efforts to be environmentally conscious, and he liked what Warrick was saying and sharing online. In 2021, they worked together to turn the grassroots group into a nonprofit organization.

Waste-Free Dayton has three main focuses: Reducing waste, fighting plastic pollution and rejuvenating the community. The group’s website, at https://www.wastefreedayton.org, offers many general and locally-specific tips for going waste-free.

In addition, the group has organized regular litter cleanups for the past five years, has launched two free compost stations and has hosted many community meetings to discuss sustainability, said Warrick, 33, of Walnut Hills.

“I am excited to see where Waste-Free Dayton is headed,” said Warrick, who works at Crossroads Church and was previously the co-executive director of the organization with Bogan.

Sustainability has become a larger part of the conversation in the Miami Valley, said Bogan, who works for RELX, the parent company of LexisNexis. More businesses and vendors are making changes, composting is becoming easier and there are more programs for hard-to-recycle items, he said.

“I think there’s a lot of good stuff going on,” he said.

Waste-Free Dayton now has about 50 active members and about 1,000 Facebook followers. Liam Wingerd has been involved in the group for about a year, participating in the Facebook group, trash pickups and other events. He nominated Bogan and Warrick as Dayton Daily News Community Gems.

Wingerd, who lives just south of Dayton, appreciates the resources that the organization offers and said that the group has given him ideas on how to better live sustainably. He sees the pride that the organization takes in the community, and he hopes that Warrick and Bogan’s work motivates others to join in the effort.

“They’re not looking for thanks,” Wingerd said. “They’re just trying to make their town better.”