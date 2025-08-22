Former Wright Patt commander takes helm of Air Force installations mission

Former WPAFB commander now has two stars
Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, addresses the audience after taking command recently in a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Sherman is the center’s fifth commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte)

A former Wright-Patterson Air Force Base installation commander has taken command of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman has taken command of a center that manages more than 150 Air Force installation and mission capabilities across 83 installations worldwide, leading a workforce of more than 4,000 military and civilian employees.

Then a colonel, Sherman served as commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson from June 2018 to June 2020, leading the base during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 2020 until May 2022, Sherman served as principal military assistant to the deputy secretary of defense, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.

He was named vice superintendent at the Air Force Academy in June last year.

The center’s work affects nearly every aspect of the Air Force’s work, from daily operations to long-term strategic missions, Sherman said in an a recent change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

“Woven into the fabric of every sortie, every mission, every installation and every person is the work you put in to make it happen,” he said in an Air Force release. “You are truly the heroes of the Department of the Air Force, and for me, it is humbling to have an opportunity to represent you as your fifth commander.”

