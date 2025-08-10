Greene County deputy dies after battle with cancer

Longfellow spent most of his public safety career as a Greene County deputy sheriff, but Xenia police well remembered when he worked for the city of Xenia as a communications operator in Greene Central Communications, the department said.

“No matter the chaos that was happening around us, hearing Chris’ calm, reassuring voice on the radio was always a comfort to those of us out on the street,” the department said on social media. “It seemed like Chris was always one step ahead of us, anticipating what we needed and having it ready for us when we asked for it.”

When Longfellow wanted to serve as a deputy sheriff, “some of us tried to talk him out of it because, selfish as it may have been, we didn’t want to lose him.

“Chris’ passion for serving the public and for taking care of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement never wavered,” Xenia police said.

Longfellow was also an Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm.

A GoFundMe fundraising page had recently been set up for Longfellow and his family.

“Please consider making a donation to assist Chris’s family during their time of need,” the fundraising page says. “If you are unable to contribute financially, we kindly ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they now process and grieve the sudden loss of a husband, son, father, grandfather, veteran, deputy and friend to so many.”

Longfellow had been married to his wife, Kris, for 35 years. They had three children, with two grandchildren and two dogs.

The fundraiser can be found at tinyurl.com/eyxwtjxw