Hurry confirmed as commander of AFMC at Wright-Patterson

The three-star general had served as AFMC deputy commander since January 2024 and took on the role of interim commander last July, following the retirement of former commander Gen. Duke Richardson.

“As commander, Hurry will oversee the installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management, and sustainment of virtually every major Air Force weapon system,” the command said. “AFMC employs approximately 89,000 people and manages $81 billion of budget authority annually.”

Hurry graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991 and earned a master of science in logistics management from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson, and a masters of arts, national security and strategic studies, from the Naval War College, AFMC said.

She has more than 30 years of experience in logistics, maintenance and operational leadership.

Richardson had been a four-star general, and some advocates for Wright-Patterson had been concerned that AFMC would lose status as a four-star command.

Under President Trump, the Department of Defense has sought to cut 20% of four-star generals.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, last year acknowledged that the AFMC commander will likely continue to be a three-star general. But that would not represent a diminishment of either AFMC or the base, Turner said he believed.

“I think it’s very clear that the commander of Materiel Command will continue to be at the table and in the room and contributing to decision-making of the future of the Air Force in all the ways that are important and significant,” Turner told the Dayton Daily News last summer.

Prior to arriving at AFMC, Hurry served as the director of logistics at the headquarters of the Air Force in the Pentagon.

A new AFMC deputy commander has not yet been named.