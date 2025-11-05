Joby begins final phase of FAA aircraft certification testing

“Beginning this aircraft subsystem testing is the culmination of more than a decade of focused engineering and certification refinements,” Didier Papadopoulos, Joby’s president of aircraft original equipment manufacturing, said in a release. “This is the moment where our intended type design, our manufacturing process, and our certification strategy converge into one physical asset.

The company, which last week announced that it has started making propeller blades at a Concorde Drive plant near Dayton International Airport, is scheduled to report third quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon.

TIA testing is considered the final phase of an aircraft’s type certification process, which paves the way for an aircraft to begin commercial passenger operations.

During this phase, FAA test pilots will work with the craft.

“This milestone demonstrates Joby’s continued industry leadership and is a reflection of the maturity of our test program and the rigorous company testing we’ve already completed,” said JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Aviation.