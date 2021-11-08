2 taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Sunday crash in Kettering

A 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was going south on Woodman Drive near Forrer Boulevard when the driver changed lanes and lost control, hitting a 2016 Ford Explorer, according to a Kettering Police Department crash report. The Monte Carlo went left, over a curb into the median and then crashed into a tree.

An officer responding to the scene reported disabling damage to the Monte Carlo and minor damages to the Explorer. A 52-year-old man in the driver seat and a 74-year-old woman in the front passenger seat were both trapped in the Monte Carlo, according to the report.