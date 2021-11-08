2 taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Sunday crash in Kettering

Medics transported a man and woman to the hospital with suspected serious injuries Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Kettering.
A 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was going south on Woodman Drive near Forrer Boulevard when the driver changed lanes and lost control, hitting a 2016 Ford Explorer, according to a Kettering Police Department crash report. The Monte Carlo went left, over a curb into the median and then crashed into a tree.
An officer responding to the scene reported disabling damage to the Monte Carlo and minor damages to the Explorer. A 52-year-old man in the driver seat and a 74-year-old woman in the front passenger seat were both trapped in the Monte Carlo, according to the report.
The man reportedly appeared to have hit his head on the windshield and the woman had a broken leg, with other possible injuries. They were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
The driver and only person inside the Explorer was not injured, according to the report.
