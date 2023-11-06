Lebanon business has yoga on one side, brain-boosting beverages on the other

After operating a yoga and dance studio in Englewood, N.J., and licensing its name to another studio in Baltimore, Stephanie Kopyar recently opened the third location for a new studio in downtown Lebanon.

BambooMoves offers yoga for all ages and bodies, movement classes, and community, while its sister business, The Botany Bar, offers adaptogenic lattes, brain tonics, and elixirs, she said. The new business is located and the second floor of 8 North Broadway, which is accessible from a rear entrance.

“We’re a new business in Lebanon focusing on health and wellness through movement and brain-boosting beverages,” Kopyar said. “We have a yoga studio on one side and a tea and tonic store on the other.”

To improve immunity, circulation, and mobility, Kopyar’s studio offers “warm” classes using infrared heating. She said, “infrared heat produces radiant heat waves like the sun heating mass as opposed to the air. Infrared has great healing benefits for the body.”

Kopyar said each class is crafted to empower individuals to take control of their own well-being, both physically and mentally. The studio offers vinyasa and yin classes, yoga workshops, yoga teacher training, and more. She said she will have three part-time instructors working with her.

Kopyar said the beverage bar uses vegan, organic, responsibly sourced ingredients known to help decompress the nervous system and enhance cognition, focus, and memory — to help bridge the union of body and mind. Alcohol is not served and is not part of any of the drinks prepared for customers. Kopyar said The Botany Bar also offers a mobile bar service, perfect for events of all kinds.

As she looked to locate her business, Kopyar said she chose Lebanon because “it was a great community and a safe place to connect mind and body.”

“Dayton is saturated because it is a big yoga hub — this is already happening there,” Kopyar said. “Lebanon does not have this yet.”

She also considered a location in downtown Cincinnati, but opted to locate in Lebanon. Kopyar said she likes living close-by where she can ride her bike to work after having to commute two hours a day when she and her husband and son lived on the East Coast.

In addition to classes of about 15 people, Kopyar said the studio offers private yoga sessions. The studio space can also be rented for small functions such as baby or bridal showers and can do beverage catering. More information can be found on their website, www.bmyogacincy.com.

Kopyar said the business also received assistance from the city of Lebanon to do renovations of the building’s second floor.

City Manager Scott Brunka said Kopyar utilized a small-business renovation matching grant program to renovate the entire space, which had been vacant. Brunka said the program, which matches investment up to $10,000, has been around for a few years and has helped dozens of entrepreneurs with interior renovation as well as a separate facade renovation program.

Brunka said Kopyar had gutted the upper level of the building, installed new electric service and HVAC to turn the space into a viable retail space which was previously underutilized.

He said any downtown businesses who are interested in the program can contact Community Development Director Jason Millard at 513-228-3172 for more information.