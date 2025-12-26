LG Energy to sell joint venture EV battery plant to Honda

Breaking: 30 new homes coming to northwest Dayton with deal for first-time homebuyers

LG Energy Solution and Honda Motor Co. announced in August 2022 an agreement to establish a joint venture company to produce lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. to power Honda and Acura EV models for the North American market. The JV battery company was formally established Jan. 13, 2023, with plans for production to begin by the end of 2025 at the plant in Fayette County. CONTRIBUTED

LG Energy Solution will sell its joint venture EV battery production site near Jeffersonville to to Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, according to a Korean regulatory filing Wednesday.

The joint venture EV battery plant, built with LG Energy Solution, covers the equivalent of about 78 football fields near Jeffersonsville, in Jefferson Twp., Fayette County.

The plant was expected to employ about 2,200 people. It is an approximately 50-minute drive southeast of Dayton and about 40 minutes south of Springfield.

Leaders from Honda, LG Energy Solution and Ohio ceremonially broke ground for the plant in February 2023, representing $3.5 billion of Honda’s overall projected $4.4 billion investment in EV production. Honda leaders have told the Dayton Daily News they plan to continue to build vehicles with internal combustion engines even as they retool plants in Anna, Marysville and East Liberty for EV production.

The value of the transaction, which is expected to in late February next year, was put at $2.85 billion.

The filing, on South Korea’s DART corporate filing system, gives the rationale for the sale as: “To increase the operational efficiency of” the joint venture overseeing the plant.

Questions were sent to representatives of the joint venture and Honda in Ohio.

In the joint venture’s most recent release on the plant, in November, it says nearly 200 full-time employees have been hired “for a variety of engineering, leadership, and support roles” at the plant.

The journey to the joint venture’s plant began with the purchase of 454 acres for nearly $23.3 million in November 2022.

According to Fayette County property records, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America LLC paid $23,268,935 for 454 acres from Martin Land Co. on Nov. 7 that year.

The plant is west of Ohio 729 and south of Interstate 71, easily visible from the interstate.

