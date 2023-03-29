Ohio Senate votes to make Wright Flyer III official state airplane

Explore Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

With the record-breaking flights of September and October, the success of the Wright airplane was proven. Honious wrote that the sustained flights and technological advancements of the Wright Flyer III were as important achievements as the famous first flight on December 17, 1903.

The 1905 Wright Flyer III is the only airplane designated a National Historic Landmark. It is considered the first practical flying machine, and what the Wright brothers considered their most important aircraft, according to Carillon Historical Park, where the plane is today.

According to Dayton History, preserving the 1905 Wright Flyer III for Carillon Historical Park was Orville Wright’s last major project before he died in 1948. They refer to it as “the first pilot’s last project.” And while Orville Wright died before Carillon Park was opened in 1950, he had a hand in designing Wright Hall — the building that houses the 1905 Wright Flyer III.