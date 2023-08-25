BreakingNews
Police investigation in Kettering prompts brief lockdown at middle school

Police investigation in Kettering prompts brief lockdown at middle school

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A report of a person with a gun at a home near Van Buren Middle School resulted in a brief lockdown at the school while Kettering police investigated Friday morning.

“The emergency call did not have anything to do with our school directly,” read a statement from Van Buren Middle School Principal Matthew Salyer. “However, the proximity of the response to our school’s location created a lockdown procedure.”

The lockdown was lifted in fewer than five minutes.

A 911 caller asked for police to respond to a Schuyler Drive residence and said a person had a gun, according to Kettering police.

“No injuries were reported and there were no issues at the residence,” said Patrolman Tyler Johnson. “No persons have been taken into custody at this time.”

In Other News
1
Reported stray bullet sends one to hospital in Dayton
2
Carlisle man who pulled knife on delivery driver in Middletown...
3
Husband of fired Central Connections executive director out of jail...
4
Another man pleads guilty in connection with 2022 Troy City Park...
5
Fairborn man gets jail term for hit-and-run crash that killed Moraine...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top