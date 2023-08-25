Police investigation in Kettering prompts brief lockdown at middle school

A report of a person with a gun at a home near Van Buren Middle School resulted in a brief lockdown at the school while Kettering police investigated Friday morning.

“The emergency call did not have anything to do with our school directly,” read a statement from Van Buren Middle School Principal Matthew Salyer. “However, the proximity of the response to our school’s location created a lockdown procedure.”

The lockdown was lifted in fewer than five minutes.

A 911 caller asked for police to respond to a Schuyler Drive residence and said a person had a gun, according to Kettering police.

“No injuries were reported and there were no issues at the residence,” said Patrolman Tyler Johnson. “No persons have been taken into custody at this time.”