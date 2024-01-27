Police officer says I-75 wreck rescue in pond ‘just part of the job’

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway, down an embankment and continued through a fence and into a retaining pond, becoming submerged, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Myers said when he arrived, other officers were already in the frigid water, and he joined them. Myers broke out a driver’s side window and the sunroof, and he frantically felt through the murky water for someone in the vehicle.

No one was found until the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was pulled out of the water. Yun O. Tait, 55, of Fairborn, the only person in the vehicle, was located in the back, he said.

Tait was transported to UC West Chester Hospital, where she died. An autopsy was performed by the Butler County Coroner’s Office, and the cause of death was listed as a drowning. It was ruled an accident.

For his efforts, Myers was presented with a Distinguished Service Medal with Valor from Monroe Police Chief Bob Buchanan during this week’s City Council meeting. All seven City Council members left their seats and shook Myers’ hand.

He called the medal “an honor,” but being recognized took him back a little.

“We don’t expect anyone to do anything for us,” he said. “It’s just part of the job.”

Buchanan said Myers’ “heroic actions” that night reflected “great credit” upon himself, the Monroe Police Department and the city of Monroe.

Myers, 46, worked at AK Steel, but after the year-long lockout, he joined the Monroe police force in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2021. He and his wife, Chastidy, have two sons, Gavin, 15, and Paxton, 13.

The patrol was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police, Monroe Police Department, Middletown Fire Department & EMS, Middletown Water Rescue Team and Case Towing.

Share good news with us

If you have a story idea for a “Good News” feature in the Journal-News, send it to staff writer and columnist Rick McCrabb at rick.mccrabb@coxinc.com or by postal mail to Journal-News, c/o The Benison, 100 S. Third St., Hamilton, OH 45013.