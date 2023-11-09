Police seek help: Theft crew smashes car windows at racino, steals valuables

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in of multiple vehicles parked last Sunday in the lot of Miami Valley Gaming in Turtlecreek Twp. and is asking for public assistance to help them locate the suspects and/or the vehicle.

According to detectives, the suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property, including a firearm, jewelry, cash, and designer bags. All of the vehicles were locked, and suspects smashed the windows to gain entry.

Casino surveillance video captured a light colored, possibly silver or white, Chevrolet Malibu with a missing rear bumper enter the lot and drop off four individuals about 1 a.m. The suspects walked around the lot for approximately 45 minutes and broke into multiple vehicles and stole multiple items.

Any information can be directed to Detective Reil Becker at 513-695-1369 or reil.becker@wcsooh.org.

Detectives are reminding the public not to leave valuables unattended in vehicles, even if locked, and to contact law enforcement if they observe anything suspicious.