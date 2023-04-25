Springboro teacher on leave for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to recent graduate

Superintendent Carrie Hester sent an email to parents and staff Monday evening to advise them of the situation and that the teacher had been immediately removed from Springboro High School pending investigation. Hester’s email said the alleged messages are “not believed to be sexual in nature.”

Scott Marshall, district spokesman, said the allegation was reported by a current student in keeping with the district’s “See Something, Say Something” practice that is promoted across the district.