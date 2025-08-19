Trolley Stop property in Oregon District has a new owner

The asking price then was $900,000,according to the BizBuySell web site.

The property sold for $800,000, from SHD Enterprises Inc. to Horn Ohio Properties, a limited liability company registered by Bethany Horn, of New Carlisle, records show. County records show Monday as the date of the transaction.

A building at 9 Clay St., behind the Trolley Stop, was part of the sale price.

Selling the Trolley Stop was not an easy decision, the former owner told the Dayton Daily News last year.

Chris Sassenberg, co-owner of the business and Robin Sassenberg’s husband, died in November 2023 at the age of 73.

“I’m the only owner left,” Robin Sassenberg told this newspaper last August. “I have cancer. I’m on chemo. My husband died. I have heart problems. And I don’t have anybody to hand this off to.”

The Sassenbergs purchased the Trolley Stop in the mid-1990s. Chris originally planned to run the tavern but due to financial concerns he returned to the medical field and Robin began operating the business.

The bar was a firm part of good times and challenging times in Dayton lore. In the August 2019 mass shootings in the Oregon District, Trolley Stop patrons recalled how employees and customers on that Saturday night locked the door to the bar after hearing gunfire reverberate on Fifth Street.

Messages seeking comment were left for Horn.