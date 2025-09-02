Wanted: Ideas to make life in Dayton better

The idea is to hear ideas around which community leaders can rally when lobbying for dollars from Columbus or Washington.

A questionnaire is now available online at https://daytonregion.com/local-business/advocacy/pdac/form allowing project sponsors to submit information.

Submissions must be received by Oct. 24.

Neither the Dayton Development Coalition nor the PDAC Committee award funding.

Be aware that there is no immediate funding directly tied to the PDAC process. And many of these proposals will likely be concepts for which funding, a groundbreaking or execution could be years away.

Instead, the annual process aims to let governments and nonprofits submit ideas for projects that could use federal or state funding to create jobs and make life in the Dayton area better.

When the process opened last fall, PDAC (as the process is called) was in its 22nd year.

Michael Gessel, the coalition’s vice president of federal government programs, and David Cordonnier, the coalition’s manager of engagement, will host a webinar on the PDAC process at 1 p.m. Monday. To participate, register at: https://ddc.wildapricot.org/event-6317704 .

Participants will be able to learn more about the PDAC process and ask questions.