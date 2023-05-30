PHOTOS: Memorial service for Franklin Police K9 killed in wrong-way crash
Franklin Police officer Alex Butler was supported by other K9 handlers from around the area during a memorial service held for his partner, Franklin Police K9, Fury, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at New Vine Community Church. The ceremony was followed by a procession of Police vehicles from multiple agencies through Franklin. Fury, a German shepherd, was killed when a wrong way driver struck his police cruiser. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF