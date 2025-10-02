What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Dayton region

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
MIAMI COUNTY
Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Centerville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Clayton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Dayton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Englewood: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Germantown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Harrison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Huber Heights: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Kettering: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Miamisburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Miami Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Moraine: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Oakwood: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Riverside: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Vandalia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Washington Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
West Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Harveysburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
