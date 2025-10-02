What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Dayton region

Breaking: Death investigation underway in Tipp City

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

MIAMI COUNTY

Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Centerville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Clayton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Dayton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Englewood: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Germantown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Harrison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Huber Heights: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Kettering: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Miamisburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Miami Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Moraine: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oakwood: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Riverside: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Vandalia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Washington Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Harveysburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

