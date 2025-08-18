Wright-Patt personnel to train for active shooter response Wednesday

“The base will go into full lock-down as part of the exercise scenario. Personnel on the installation are asked to take immediate action and act as if the scenario were real,” the wing said.

Base officials remind base and community members to not call 911 or other emergency numbers as this is an exercise.

Emergency response departments and dispatch centers from nearby communities have been notified of the event, the base said.

Be aware that you can expect increased traffic and delays at base gates due to heightened security screenings, temporary road closures around the base, enhanced security measures, activation of the base’s “giant voice” public address system and other alert sirens and use of electronic notification systems to communicate.

Wright-Patterson has these training simulations on a regular basis.

“Readiness translates to higher mission effectiveness and a safer workplace,” Wendy Larson, 88th Air Base Wing inspector general, said in 2022. “No one wants to experience an active shooter, workplace violence or a widespread natural disaster. But I’d rather experience any of them with some muscle memory of what I should do.”