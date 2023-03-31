How to reach someone at the Dayton Daily News

BreakingNews
Home Delivery and Digital Subscriptions

There are two easy ways to reach our customer care center. Our customer care specialists can help you with your subscription or with our products.

Customer Care Contact & Hours

  • Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Holidays: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

If it’s after hours, there are ways to manage your account online. Visit myaccount.daytondailynews.com or use our automated phone system.

News or Article suggestions

The Dayton Daily News wants to hear from readers who have news or article suggestions.

Classifieds

Obituaries:

Legal Advertising:

Employment Advertising:

Real Estate Advertising:

