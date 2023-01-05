dayton-daily-news logo
1 in custody after Clark County pursuit ends near Xenia

One person is in custody after leading a pursuit spanning two counties.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post, the pursuit began at 5:17 p.m. when troopers near South Charleston spotted a vehicle that had been flagged as stolen in Union County.

The suspect led law enforcement down into Greene County, finally ending at 5:44 p.m. in a brief foot pursuit on U.S. 35 near E. Hoop Road in Xenia Township.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed during the car chase, OSHP said.

One person was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit, dispatchers said.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

