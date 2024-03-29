BreakingNews
New Dayton-area homeless count down from record-high 2023 totals

19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in Dayton, including one at gunpoint

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A 19-year-old from Trotwood indicted Friday is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and a girl younger than 13, both in Dayton.

Jeremiah Markel Avery is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape plus an additional rape and gross sexual imposition charge involving a minor younger than 13.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The assault involving the younger girl was reported to have happened Oct. 16, 2023, when he reportedly forced her to perform a sex act on him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police were dispatched Jan. 12 after a woman reported that her 16-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted.

The teen told police and interviewers at the Montgomery County CARE House child advocacy center that Avery came over to her house Jan. 10 and that they were hanging out when he reportedly started waving a gun around and then pointed it at her and said he would kill her and her family before he reportedly sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Avery is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
‘We were just shocked’: Pet owners recount alleged dog trainer scam...
2
Sheriff Jones calls out president pointing to cost of housing illegal...
3
Dayton 18-year-old who stabs uncle in chest during argument gets...
4
Ex-school district employee indicted for sexual battery
5
Cold case homicide of Dayton woman solved; suspect died at age 92

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top