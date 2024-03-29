19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in Dayton, including one at gunpoint

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The assault involving the younger girl was reported to have happened Oct. 16, 2023, when he reportedly forced her to perform a sex act on him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police were dispatched Jan. 12 after a woman reported that her 16-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted.

The teen told police and interviewers at the Montgomery County CARE House child advocacy center that Avery came over to her house Jan. 10 and that they were hanging out when he reportedly started waving a gun around and then pointed it at her and said he would kill her and her family before he reportedly sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Avery is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.