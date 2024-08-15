19-year-old gets up to 35½ years after crashing stolen car, shooting 2 bystanders in Xenia

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Two men, ages 51 and 39, were shot — one man was grazed by a bullet on the calf and the other man was shot multiple times — early Nov. 3, 2023, after Thornton and another man crashed a stolen Nissan Murano into several vehicles and then fled. Thornton dropped his cellphone and began shooting to get away, according to court documents.

Xenia Police Division officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies found the gunshot victims when they responded around 1:35 a.m. to the 200 block of East Second Street to investigate the crash, Xenia police Sgt. Matt Miller said previously.

Thornton fired at least six rounds, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes stated in a June release announcing Thornton’s plea.

“After one of the victims was struck and fell to the ground, Thornton proceeded to stand over him and fire several more times at point blank range. The victim was struck numerous times in the torso, chest and arm but survived. The victim is suffering from serious injuries as a result of Thornton’s actions,” he said.

Thornton was arrested at Circle K on Progress Drive after he was found inside the women’s restroom, where he hid a second firearm at the bottom of the trash can, the prosecutor said.

“Tyion Thornton didn’t need to shoot anyone. Tyion Thornton chose to shoot someone who came outside of his home to render him aid,” he said.

Hayes said that his office was recommending a 35-year prison term.

Thornton’s attorney, Michael Brush of Miller, Westwood & Brush LLP, requested a minimal term of nine years. Although he was convicted of serious offenses, he said his client “takes full responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful for his actions” and that there are substantial factors that support a minimal sentence, according to a sentencing memorandum.

Thornton had a traumatic and turbulent childhood where he witnessed violence daily His father was incarcerated when he was 6, his sister died at age 16 after using laced marijuana and three years later a cousin was shot and killed, the document stated.

Thornton plans to take participate in programs in prison to help him become a productive member of society and wants to be released after nine years so he can be present in his child’s life, his attorney said.